Body Soap Bar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Body Soap Bar in global, including the following market information:

Global Body Soap Bar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Body Soap Bar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Body Soap Bar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Body Soap Bar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antibacterial & Deodorant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Body Soap Bar include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Johnson, COW, Jahwa, Dr. Woods Naturals, Beaumont Products and South of France, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Body Soap Bar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Body Soap Bar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Soap Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antibacterial & Deodorant

Moisturizing

Hypoallergenic

Others

Global Body Soap Bar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Soap Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Body Soap Bar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Soap Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Body Soap Bar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Body Soap Bar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Body Soap Bar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Body Soap Bar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Johnson & Johnson

COW

Jahwa

Dr. Woods Naturals

Beaumont Products

South of France

Dr. Bronner's

Kimberly Clark

Mrs Meyer's

One With Nature

Colgate-Palmolive

Henkel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Body Soap Bar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Body Soap Bar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Body Soap Bar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Body Soap Bar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Body Soap Bar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Body Soap Bar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Body Soap Bar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Body Soap Bar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Body Soap Bar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Body Soap Bar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Body Soap Bar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Body Soap Bar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Body Soap Bar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Soap Bar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Body Soap Bar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Soap Bar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Body Soap Bar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Antibacterial & Deodorant

4.1.3 Moistu

