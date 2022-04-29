Uncategorized

Body Soap Bar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Body Soap Bar in global, including the following market information:

Global Body Soap Bar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Body Soap Bar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

 

Global top five Body Soap Bar companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Body Soap Bar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antibacterial & Deodorant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Body Soap Bar include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Johnson, COW, Jahwa, Dr. Woods Naturals, Beaumont Products and South of France, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Body Soap Bar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Body Soap Bar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Soap Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Antibacterial & Deodorant
  • Moisturizing
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Others

 

Global Body Soap Bar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Soap Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Household
  • Commercial

 

Global Body Soap Bar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Body Soap Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Body Soap Bar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Body Soap Bar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Body Soap Bar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Body Soap Bar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Unilever
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • COW
  • Jahwa
  • Dr. Woods Naturals
  • Beaumont Products
  • South of France
  • Dr. Bronner's
  • Kimberly Clark
  • Mrs Meyer's
  • One With Nature
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Henkel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Body Soap Bar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Body Soap Bar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Body Soap Bar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Body Soap Bar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Body Soap Bar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Body Soap Bar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Body Soap Bar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Body Soap Bar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Body Soap Bar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Body Soap Bar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Body Soap Bar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Body Soap Bar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Body Soap Bar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Soap Bar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Body Soap Bar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Soap Bar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Body Soap Bar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Antibacterial & Deodorant
4.1.3 Moistu

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global and China Body Soap Bar Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Body Soap Bar Sales Market Report 2021

Global Body Bar Soap Sales Market Report 2021

Global Body Soap Bar Market Research Report 2021
 

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Coffee Bottle Market Size, Share, Trend, Volume, Key Players- TricorBraun, Graham Packaging Company, Vetropack, Stoelzle Glass Group, Burch Bottle & Packaging, Inc., MJS Packaging, 2021-2026

December 16, 2021

Microbiology Analyzer Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | BD, ThermoFisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter

December 16, 2021

Business Jet Aircraft Interface Device Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027 – Arconics, Teledyne Control, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Navaero Inc., Astronics Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Rockwell Collins, etc

December 14, 2021

Ketone Supplements Market Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities to 2028

January 5, 2022
Back to top button