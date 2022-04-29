Hair Towels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hair Towels in global, including the following market information:

Global Hair Towels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hair Towels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hair Towels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hair Towels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vicat Fiber Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hair Towels include AQUIS, CB JAPAN, MARNA, Grundig, Andlane, Revlon, Moist Diane, Turbie Twist and BaByliss, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hair Towels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hair Towels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hair Towels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vicat Fiber Material

Microfiber Material

Others

Global Hair Towels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hair Towels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Babies

Children

Adults

Global Hair Towels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hair Towels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hair Towels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hair Towels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hair Towels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hair Towels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AQUIS

CB JAPAN

MARNA

Grundig

Andlane

Revlon

Moist Diane

Turbie Twist

BaByliss

Bucky

Burmax

CECILE

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

