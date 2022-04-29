Natural Beauty Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Beauty Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Beauty Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Natural Beauty Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Pcs)
Global top five Natural Beauty Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Beauty Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Skincare Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Beauty Products include Este Lauder, Kao, Avon Products, Aubrey Organic, Esse Organic Skincare, Shiseido, Herbivore, Bare Escentuals and Aveda and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Natural Beauty Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Beauty Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)
Global Natural Beauty Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Skincare Products
- Hair Care Products
- Eye Care Products
- Others
Global Natural Beauty Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)
Global Natural Beauty Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Beauty Parlors/Salons
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channels
- Other
Global Natural Beauty Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)
Global Natural Beauty Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Natural Beauty Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Natural Beauty Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Natural Beauty Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Pcs)
- Key companies Natural Beauty Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Este Lauder
- Kao
- Avon Products
- Aubrey Organic
- Esse Organic Skincare
- Shiseido
- Herbivore
- Bare Escentuals
- Aveda
- Kiehl's
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Beauty Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Beauty Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Beauty Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Beauty Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Beauty Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Beauty Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Beauty Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Beauty Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Beauty Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Beauty Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Beauty Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Beauty Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Beauty Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Beauty Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Beauty Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Beauty Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
