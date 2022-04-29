Disposable Food Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Food Containers in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Food Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Food Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Food Containers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Food Containers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paper Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Food Containers include Berry Global, Greiner, Huhtamaki Group, Dart Container, Genpak, Airlite Plastics, Reynolds Packaging Group, Carlisle FoodService Products and Amhil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disposable Food Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Food Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Food Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paper Material

Plastic Material

Other

Global Disposable Food Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Food Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Food Retail

Foodservice Outlets

Other

Global Disposable Food Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Food Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Food Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Food Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Food Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Food Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berry Global

Greiner

Huhtamaki Group

Dart Container

Genpak

Airlite Plastics

Reynolds Packaging Group

Carlisle FoodService Products

Amhil

Plus Paper Foodpac

Cosmoplast

Medac S.r.l.

ConverPack

Cambro

Be Green Packaging

Michael Procos

POLA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Food Containers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Food Containers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Food Containers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Food Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Food Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disposable Food Containers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Food Containers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Food Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Food Containers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disposable Food Containers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disposable Food Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Food Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Food Containers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Food Containers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Food Containers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposabl

