Paperboard Folding Cartons Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paperboard Folding Cartons in global, including the following market information:

Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Paperboard Folding Cartons companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paperboard Folding Cartons market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Carton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paperboard Folding Cartons include Georgia-Pacific, Huhtamaki, Graphic Packaging, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Sonoco, All Packaging Company and Amcor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paperboard Folding Cartons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Carton

Aseptic Carton

Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronic

Healthcare

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paperboard Folding Cartons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paperboard Folding Cartons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paperboard Folding Cartons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Paperboard Folding Cartons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Georgia-Pacific

Huhtamaki

Graphic Packaging

WestRock

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

Sonoco

All Packaging Company

Amcor

Bell Incorporated

International Paper

Mondi Group

Mayr Melnhof Karton

Sunrise Packaging

Rengo

Stora Enso

Oji Holdings

AR Packaging Group

Great Little Box

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paperboard Folding Cartons Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paperboard Folding Cartons Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paperboard Folding Cartons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paperboard Folding Cartons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paperboard Folding Cartons Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paperboard Folding Cartons Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paperboard Folding Cartons Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paperboar

