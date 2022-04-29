Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care in global, including the following market information:
Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Daily Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Kao Corporation, Unicharm, Hengan, Essity, Kingdom Healthcare and Jieling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Daily Use
- Night Use
Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online Sales
- Convenience Store
- Supermarket
- Others
Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Procter & Gamble
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kao Corporation
- Unicharm
- Hengan
- Essity
- Kingdom Healthcare
- Jieling
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- Elleair
- KleanNara
- Ontex International
- Corman SpA
- Bjbest
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Compani
