Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care in global, including the following market information:

Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Daily Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Kao Corporation, Unicharm, Hengan, Essity, Kingdom Healthcare and Jieling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Daily Use

Night Use

Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Convenience Store

Supermarket

Others

Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Kao Corporation

Unicharm

Hengan

Essity

Kingdom Healthcare

Jieling

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Elleair

KleanNara

Ontex International

Corman SpA

Bjbest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sanitary Pad for Feminine Care Compani

