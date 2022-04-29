Portable Telephone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Telephone in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Telephone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Telephone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Telephone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Telephone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Analog Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Telephone include Panasonic, Gigaset, Philips, Vtech, Uniden, Motorola, AT&T, Vivo and Alcatel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Telephone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Telephone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Telephone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Analog

DECT

Global Portable Telephone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Telephone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Offices

Public Places

Global Portable Telephone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Telephone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Telephone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Telephone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Telephone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Telephone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Gigaset

Philips

Vtech

Uniden

Motorola

AT&T

Vivo

Alcatel

NEC

Clarity

TCL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Telephone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Telephone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Telephone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Telephone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Telephone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Telephone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Telephone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Telephone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Telephone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Telephone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Telephone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Telephone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Telephone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Telephone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Telephone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Telephone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Portable Telephone Market Siz

