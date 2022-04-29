Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global NPK Fertilizer market was valued at 318.17 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.05% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

N-P-K refers to the ratio of important elements in a fertilizer or soil amendment. N stands for nitrogen, which is responsible for strong stem and foliage growth. P is for phosphorus, which aids in healthy root growth and flower and seed production. K stands for potassium, which is responsible for improving overall health and disease resistance.China, Russia, Indonesia, India, Norway, etc. are now the key producers of NPK Fertilizers. There are many producers with lower price, poorer quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of NPK Fertilizer are from Vietnam, France, Malaysia, USA, Pakistan, Israel, etc. Yara (NO), Euro Chem (RU), Acron (RU), Rossosh (RU), ZAT (PK), ICL (IL), etc. are the key producers in the global NPK Fertilizer market (EX China). Coromandel, Gresik, Phosagro, Roullier, Grupa Azoty, Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U., etc. not listed in the report, are the other leading suppliers around the world, and Kingenta (CN), Xinyangfeng (CN), Stanley (CN), Luxi Chem (CN), Aboolo (CN), SACF (CN), Batian (CN), Huachang Chem (CN), Hongri Acron (CN), Yihua (CN) are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

By Market Verdors:

Yara (NO)

Euro Chem. (RU)

Acron (RU)

Rossosh (RU)

ZAT (PK)

ICL (IL)

Helena Chem. (US)

IFFCO (IN)

Helm AG (DE)

Azomures (RO)

Uralchem (RU)

NPK Expert (LV)

Phosagro (RU)

CGC (JP)

Kingenta (CN)

Xinyangfeng (CN)

Stanley (CN)

Luxi Chem. (CN)

Aboolo (CN)

SACF (CN)

Batian (CN)

Huachang Chem. (CN)

Hongri Acron (CN)

Yihua (CN)

Fengxi Fert (CN)

Goldym (CN)

Shindoo (CN)

Yuntianhua (CN)

Xinlianxin (CN)

Liuguo Chem. (CN)

Xiyang (CN)

Sinofert (CN)

Wuzhoufeng (CN)

By Types:

Chlorine-based Compound Fertilizers

Sulfur-based Compound Fertilizers

Nitro-based Compound Fertilizers

Urea-based Compound Fertilizer

By Applications:

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Fruits & Vegetables

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

