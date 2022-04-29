Pedestal Fans Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pedestal Fans in global, including the following market information:

Global Pedestal Fans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pedestal Fans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pedestal Fans companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pedestal Fans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pedestal Fans include Midea, Dyson, Airmate, Wahson, Singfun, TOSOT, AUCMA, CHIGO and LIAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pedestal Fans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pedestal Fans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pedestal Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical

Remote control

AAP control

Global Pedestal Fans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pedestal Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Global Pedestal Fans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pedestal Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pedestal Fans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pedestal Fans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pedestal Fans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pedestal Fans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Midea

Dyson

Airmate

Wahson

Singfun

TOSOT

AUCMA

CHIGO

LIAN

Haier

Vornado

Kingfortune

Sanyo

