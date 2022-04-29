Household Shower Enclosures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Shower Enclosures in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Shower Enclosures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Household Shower Enclosures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Household Shower Enclosures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Shower Enclosures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Shower Enclosures include Jaquar, Cera, Hindware, Parryware, Kohler, Roca and COTTO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Household Shower Enclosures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Shower Enclosures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Shower Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Material

Ceramic Material

Metal Material

Others

Global Household Shower Enclosures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Shower Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Offline

Online

Global Household Shower Enclosures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Shower Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Shower Enclosures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Shower Enclosures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Shower Enclosures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Shower Enclosures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jaquar

Cera

Hindware

Parryware

Kohler

Roca

COTTO

