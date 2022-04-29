Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications in Global, including the following market information:

Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Satellite Telemetry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications include ORBCOMM, Inmarsat, Iridium, Globalstar, Viasat, Teliasonera, Kore Telematics, Hughes Network Systems and Roger Communications and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Satellite Telemetry

VSAT

AIS

Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Military

Automotive

Maritime

Oil and Gas

Energy and Utility

Other

Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ORBCOMM

Inmarsat

Iridium

Globalstar

Viasat

Teliasonera

Kore Telematics

Hughes Network Systems

Roger Communications

Orange

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Product Type

