Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems include CDK Global, Reynolds and Reynolds, Cox Automotive, T-Systems, NEC, Pinewood Technologies, Yonyou, Auto/Mate and Autosoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sales
- Finance
- Inventory Management
- Dealer Tracking
- Customer Relationship Management
Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CDK Global
- Reynolds and Reynolds
- Cox Automotive
- T-Systems
- NEC
- Pinewood Technologies
- Yonyou
- Auto/Mate
- Autosoft
- DealerSocket
- Incadea
- Dominion Enterprises
- PBS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Dealership Dealer Management Systems Players in Global
