Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Building in Global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Intelligence in Building market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Building include Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Building companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solution
- Service
Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Project Management
- Field Management
- Risk Management
- Schedule Management
- Other
Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Building revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Building revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Autodesk
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Building Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Building Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence in Building Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Intelligence in Building Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Intelligenc
