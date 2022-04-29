Uncategorized

Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
3 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Building in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Artificial Intelligence in Building market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Building include Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Building companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Solution
  • Service

 

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Project Management
  • Field Management
  • Risk Management
  • Schedule Management
  • Other

 

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Building revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Building revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Autodesk
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • SAP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Building Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Building Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence in Building Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Intelligence in Building Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Intelligenc

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
 

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
3 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Data Centre Colocation Market by Product, Applications, Geographic and Key Companies | NTT Communication Corporation,Digital Realty Trust, Inc.,Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.,CyrusOne Inc.

December 17, 2021

Borescopes Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

March 9, 2022

Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Company Profiles And Future Market Analysis 2021-2027| SHELL, DowDuPont, BASF, Formosa Plastic Group

December 16, 2021

Pullulan Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

March 3, 2022
Back to top button