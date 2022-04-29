Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Building in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7020687/global-artificial-intelligencebuilding-forecast-2022-2028-147

The global Artificial Intelligence in Building market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Building include Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Building companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solution

Service

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Project Management

Field Management

Risk Management

Schedule Management

Other

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Building revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Building revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Autodesk

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-artificial-intelligencebuilding-forecast-2022-2028-147-7020687

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Building Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Building Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence in Building Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Intelligence in Building Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Intelligenc

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

