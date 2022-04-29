Lift Sharing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lift Sharing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Lift Sharing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lift Sharing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Platforms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lift Sharing include Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares), Waze Carpool, Via Transportation and Zimride by Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lift Sharing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lift Sharing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lift Sharing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Platforms

App-Based

Global Lift Sharing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lift Sharing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business

Individuals

Others

Global Lift Sharing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Lift Sharing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lift Sharing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lift Sharing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Uber

BlaBlaCar

Wunder Carpool

Karos

Carma

SPLT (Splitting Fares)

Waze Carpool

Via Transportation

Zimride by Enterprise

Scoop Technologies

Ola Share

sRide

Meru Carpool

Grab

RYDE

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lift Sharing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lift Sharing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lift Sharing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lift Sharing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lift Sharing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lift Sharing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lift Sharing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lift Sharing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lift Sharing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Lift Sharing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lift Sharing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lift Sharing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lift Sharing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Lift Sharing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Online Platforms

4.1.3 App-Based

