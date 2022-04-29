Customer Relationship Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Relationship Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Customer Relationship Management Software market was valued at 30860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42780 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Customer Relationship Management Software include Salesforce, Microsoft, Adobe Marketing Cloud, monday.com, Zoho, Oracle, SAP, Zendesk and Nextiva CRM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Customer Relationship Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Consumer
- Retail
- Industrial Products and Construction
- Other
Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Customer Relationship Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Customer Relationship Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Salesforce
- Microsoft
- Adobe Marketing Cloud
- monday.com
- Zoho
- Oracle
- SAP
- Zendesk
- Nextiva CRM
- Thryv
- HubSpot
- ActiveCampaign
- Freshworks
- Pipedrive
- Pipeliner
- Nimble
- Epsilon
- Genesys
- Mailchimp
- Verint
- Shopify
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Customer Relationship Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Customer Relationship Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Customer Relationship Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Relationship Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Customer Relationship Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customer Relationship Management Software Players in Global
