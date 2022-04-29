Customer Relationship Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Relationship Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Customer Relationship Management Software market was valued at 30860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42780 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Customer Relationship Management Software include Salesforce, Microsoft, Adobe Marketing Cloud, monday.com, Zoho, Oracle, SAP, Zendesk and Nextiva CRM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Customer Relationship Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer

Retail

Industrial Products and Construction

Other

Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Customer Relationship Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Customer Relationship Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Salesforce

Microsoft

Adobe Marketing Cloud

monday.com

Zoho

Oracle

SAP

Zendesk

Nextiva CRM

Thryv

HubSpot

ActiveCampaign

Freshworks

Pipedrive

Pipeliner

Nimble

Epsilon

Genesys

Mailchimp

Verint

Shopify

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Customer Relationship Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Customer Relationship Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Customer Relationship Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Customer Relationship Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Relationship Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Customer Relationship Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customer Relationship Management Software Players in Global

