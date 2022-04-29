Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Property & Casualty Insurance Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Property & Casualty Insurance Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Property & Casualty Insurance Software include Willis Tower Watson, Insurance Systems, PCMS, ClarionDoor, Quick Silver Systems, Pegasystems, Duck Creek Technologies, Agency Software and Sapiens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Property & Casualty Insurance Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premise
Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Claims
- Underwriting
- Operations
- Others
Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Property & Casualty Insurance Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Property & Casualty Insurance Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Willis Tower Watson
- Insurance Systems
- PCMS
- ClarionDoor
- Quick Silver Systems
- Pegasystems
- Duck Creek Technologies
- Agency Software
- Sapiens
- InsuredMine
- Quadient
- Guidewire Software
- Zywave
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Property & Casualty Insurance Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Property & Casualty Insurance Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Property & Casualty Insurance Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Property & Casualty Insurance Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Property & Casualty Insurance Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
