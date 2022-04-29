Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Power Cords & Extension Cords market was valued at 601.45 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.48% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Extension cords, also known as power extenders or extension leads, are longer power cords that are used to supply electrical energy to portable electrical equipment or appliances located up to hundreds of feet away from a main power source. Equipment such as construction machinery, sound and lighting equipment, emergency medical defibrillators and electrical power tools are often used in locations without a convenient power source, and extension cords are thus used to supply the current to the equipment. Extension cords are only designed for temporary usage, and not as a means of permanent or long-term power supply. There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countriesÃ¢â‚¬Ëœpower cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive. The threat of this industry is wireless technology which could be a major trend in the future. At the present time the threat of substitutes for power cords or their components is low. The power cord is a relatively cheap part of the end product for most buyers.The fluctuation of copper price will affect the cost and price of the power cords product.The gross margin is the same. Although power cords & extension cords industry still have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

By Market Verdors:

Volex

Longwell

I-SHENG

Electri-Cord

HL TECHNOLOGY

Feller

QuailÃ‚Â Electronics

Hongchang Electronics

Americord

CHING CHENG

Prime Wire & Cable

AURICH

Queenpuo

CEP

YunhuanÃ‚Â Electronics

Coleman Cable

HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

StayOnline

Yung Li

MEGA

By Types:

PVC and Rubber

Halogen-free

By Applications:

Household Appliances

Computers and Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

