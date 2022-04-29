Hotel Reservation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hotel Reservation System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hotel Reservation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hotel Reservation System market was valued at 727.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1354.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hotel Reservation System include Sabre (SynXis), Mingus Software (Hotello), Amadeus, HotelRunner, ResNexus, Little Hotelier, EZee, Eviivo and RoomKeyPMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hotel Reservation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hotel Reservation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hotel Reservation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Global Hotel Reservation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hotel Reservation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Hotel Reservation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hotel Reservation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hotel Reservation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hotel Reservation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sabre (SynXis)

Mingus Software (Hotello)

Amadeus

HotelRunner

ResNexus

Little Hotelier

EZee

Eviivo

RoomKeyPMS

Resort Data (RDPWin)

Cvent Passkey

Pegasus

D-EDGE

SHR (Windsurfer)

Shiji

GreenCloud

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hotel Reservation System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hotel Reservation System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hotel Reservation System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hotel Reservation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hotel Reservation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hotel Reservation System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hotel Reservation System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hotel Reservation System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hotel Reservation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hotel Reservation System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hotel Reservation System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hotel Reservation System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hotel Reservation System Companies

