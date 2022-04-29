Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Central Reservation System Software for Hotel in Global, including the following market information:

Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel market was valued at 547.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1157.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Web-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Central Reservation System Software for Hotel include Amadeus, Sabre (SynXis), Mingus Software (Hotello), HotelRunner, ResNexus, Little Hotelier, EZee, Eviivo and RoomKeyPMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Central Reservation System Software for Hotel companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Web-based

Cloud-based

Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Central Reservation System Software for Hotel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Central Reservation System Software for Hotel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amadeus

Sabre (SynXis)

Mingus Software (Hotello)

HotelRunner

ResNexus

Little Hotelier

EZee

Eviivo

RoomKeyPMS

Resort Data (RDPWin)

Cvent Passkey

Pegasus

D-EDGE

SHR (Windsurfer)

Shiji

GreenCloud

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Central Reservation System Software for Hotel Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Central Reservation

