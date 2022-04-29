Document Storage Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Document Storage Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Document Storage Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Document Storage Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Records Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Document Storage Services include IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Crown Records Management, eDataIndia, Oracle, Iron Mountain, Adreno Technologies and Storage Solution India Pvt. Ltd. (SSIPL), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Document Storage Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Document Storage Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Document Storage Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Paper Records
- Electronic Records
Global Document Storage Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Document Storage Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Retailing
Global Document Storage Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Document Storage Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Document Storage Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Document Storage Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Dell
- Crown Records Management
- eDataIndia
- Oracle
- Iron Mountain
- Adreno Technologies
- Storage Solution India Pvt. Ltd. (SSIPL)
- SRM
- EisenVault
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Document Storage Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Document Storage Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Document Storage Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Document Storage Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Document Storage Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Document Storage Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Document Storage Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Document Storage Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Document Storage Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Document Storage Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Document Storage Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Document Storage Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Document Storage Services Companies
4 Market Si
