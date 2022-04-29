Data as a Service(DaaS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data as a Service(DaaS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data as a Service(DaaS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data as a Service(DaaS) include IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, HPE, Microsoft Azure, Teradata, Amazon Web Services(AWS), Google and Bloomberg Finance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Data as a Service(DaaS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Retail

Education

Oil and Gas

Other End Users

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data as a Service(DaaS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data as a Service(DaaS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Oracle

SAP SE

HPE

Microsoft Azure

Teradata

Amazon Web Services(AWS)

Google

Bloomberg Finance

Dow Jones & Company

Esri

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data as a Service(DaaS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data as a Service(DaaS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Data as a Service(DaaS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data as a Service(DaaS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data as a Service(DaaS) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data as a Service(DaaS) Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

