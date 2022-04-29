Uncategorized

Data as a Service(DaaS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data as a Service(DaaS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Data as a Service(DaaS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data as a Service(DaaS) include IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, HPE, Microsoft Azure, Teradata, Amazon Web Services(AWS), Google and Bloomberg Finance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Data as a Service(DaaS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud
  • Hybrid Cloud

 

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Government
  • Retail
  • Education
  • Oil and Gas
  • Other End Users

 

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Data as a Service(DaaS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Data as a Service(DaaS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • SAP SE
  • HPE
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Teradata
  • Amazon Web Services(AWS)
  • Google
  • Bloomberg Finance
  • Dow Jones & Company
  • Esri

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data as a Service(DaaS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data as a Service(DaaS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data as a Service(DaaS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data as a Service(DaaS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data as a Service(DaaS) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data as a Service(DaaS) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data as a Service(DaaS) Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
