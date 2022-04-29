Stock Illustration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stock Illustration in Global, including the following market information:

Global Stock Illustration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stock Illustration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Macrostock Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stock Illustration include Getty Images, Adobe, Stocksy United, Shutterstock, Dreamstime, FotoLibra, Depositphotos, Visual China and Masterfile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stock Illustration companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stock Illustration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Stock Illustration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Macrostock

Midstock

Microstock

Global Stock Illustration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Stock Illustration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Website Use

Scientific Research

Other

Global Stock Illustration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Stock Illustration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stock Illustration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stock Illustration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Getty Images

Adobe

Stocksy United

Shutterstock

Dreamstime

FotoLibra

Depositphotos

Visual China

Masterfile

Image Source Group

Alamy

SuperStock

RubberBall

Photononstop

ageFotostock

Johner

Topic

Datacraft

asiaimagesgroup

Eastphoto

Iconic Copyright

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stock Illustration Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stock Illustration Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stock Illustration Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stock Illustration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stock Illustration Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stock Illustration Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stock Illustration Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stock Illustration Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Stock Illustration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Stock Illustration Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stock Illustration Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stock Illustration Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stock Illustration Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Stock Illustration Market

