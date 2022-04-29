Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Filters market was valued at 40.59 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.35% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electromagnetic threats have been known, and to a degree understood, for almost a century. Nevertheless, it is only in the past couple of decades that governments and military organizations have come to realize the extent of the threat that intentional/unintentional electromagnetic interference (IEMI/UEMI) pose to critical facilities, infrastructure, aerospace, and land mobile electronic systems. Most nations` electrical infrastructure and utilities have been identified as vulnerable to sabotage and intentional disruption using IEMI, the threat to these systems has been a known entity for many years. What is an emerging unknown, and possibly equally as disruptive, is the new threat to digital and communications network infrastructure (data centers and internet systems) that the world`s banking, transportation, and resource allocation now relies on.Where most prior efforts have been in the protection of buildings and racks of electronic equipment, a new breed of EMI filters, electromagnetic pulse/high altitude electromagnetic pulse (EMP/HEMP) or IEMI filters are now available. EMP/HEMP filters are designed to protect specific electrical assemblies, or sub-assemblies, from IEMI and ensure that these susceptible electrical systems benefit from not only survivability, but suppression of harmful EMI. Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Filter is mainly manufactured and sold by API Technologies, ETS-Lindgren, MPE, European EMC Products, Captor Corporation, Meteolabor, Holland Shielding Systems and MTK Electronics; and these companies occupied about 70% market share in 2019. Geographically, the United States is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 29% of the global consumption volume in 2019.

API Technologies

ETS-Lindgren

MPE

European EMC Products

Captor Corporation

Meteolabor

Holland Shielding Systems

MTK Electronics

Single Phase Filters

Three Phase Filters

Defense & Aerospace

Power Grids

Communication

Transportation

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

