Uncategorized

Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
1 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software include Electrobit, ADASENS Automotive GmbH, Intellias, Continental Automotive, FAAR Industry, Harman, AISIN Group, Green Hills and Wabco. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Cloud-based
  • Web-based

 

Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Passenger Car
  • LCV
  • HCV

 

Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Electrobit
  • ADASENS Automotive GmbH
  • Intellias
  • Continental Automotive
  • FAAR Industry
  • Harman
  • AISIN Group
  • Green Hills
  • Wabco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Softw

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and Japan Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Advanced Driver-assistance Systems Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
 

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market 2026 The leading Industry Players : IBM, Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Coinbase, SAP SE etc.

December 17, 2021

Software Development AI Market Overview | Development Trends, Regulation and Industry Projections

December 18, 2021

Event Planning Software Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- – Cvent, InitLive, Azavista, Eventbrite, Aventri and Planning Pod

December 16, 2021

Customized Travel Market 2021-2028 By Top Key Players – Gray & Co, TCS World Travel, Heritage Tours, VBT Bicycling & Walking Vacations

December 15, 2021
Back to top button