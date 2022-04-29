Automotive ADAS Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive ADAS Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive ADAS Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive ADAS Software include Continental Automotive, FAAR Industry, Electrobit, ADASENS Automotive GmbH, Intellias, Harman, AISIN Group, Green Hills and Wabco. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive ADAS Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Car
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive ADAS Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive ADAS Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Continental Automotive
- FAAR Industry
- Electrobit
- ADASENS Automotive GmbH
- Intellias
- Harman
- AISIN Group
- Green Hills
- Wabco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive ADAS Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive ADAS Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive ADAS Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive ADAS Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive ADAS Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive ADAS Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive ADAS Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive ADAS Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive ADAS Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive ADAS Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Automotive ADAS Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Automotive ADAS Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026