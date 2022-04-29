Covid-19 Therapeutic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Covid-19 Therapeutic in Global, including the following market information:
Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Covid-19 Therapeutic market is projected to reach US$ million by 2028.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Covid-19 Therapeutic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Segment Percentages, by Type
- Immunotherapy
- Life Support
- Antiviral Medicine
- Plasma Therapy
- Others
Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Segment Percentages, by Application
- Children
- Adult
Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
- United States
- Europe
- Asia
- China
- Rest of World
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cadila Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- ImmunoPrecise
- Novartis
- AstraZeneca
- Cipla
- AbbVie
- Bayer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Ascletis Pharma
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Gilead Sciences
- Pharmstandard
- Fujifilm Holdings
- Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Pfizer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Size: 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Global Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Key Covid-19 Therapeutic Players in Global Market
3.2 Global Companies Covid-19 Therapeutic Product & Technology
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Cadila Healthcare
4.1.1 Cadila Healthcare Corporate Summary
4.1.2 Cadila Healthcare Business Overview
4.1.3 Cadila Healthcare Covid-19 Therapeutic Product Offerings & Technology
4.1.4 Cadila Healthcare Covid-19 Therapeutic R&D, and Plans
4.2 Johnson & Johnson
4.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporate Summary
4.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview
4.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Therapeutic Product Offerings & Technology
