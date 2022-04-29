Global Air Separation Plant Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

"Air Separation Plant is the equipment used in the separation of the air, which is used to produce the oxygen, nitrogen, etc.

Air separation plants produce one or both of the two most common atmospheric industrial gases (nitrogen and oxygen) as gases and sometimes also as liquid products. Some air separation plants also produce compressed dry air, argon, ultra high purity (UHP) oxygen, or, occasionally, the ""rare gases"" (neon, krypton and xenon)."

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Air Separation Plant in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Hangyang Group

Sichuan Air Separation

HNEC

Messer

JSC Cryogenmash

AMCS

Gas Engineering LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 20 K CMPH

20-60 K CMPH

Above 60 K CMPH

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Industry Gas

Metallurgy Industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Air Separation Plant market.

Chapter 1, to describe Air Separation Plant Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Air Separation Plant, with sales, revenue, and price of Air Separation Plant, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Air Separation Plant, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Air Separation Plant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Separation Plant sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Air Separation Plant Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Below 20 K CMPH

1.2.2 20-60 K CMPH

1.2.3 Above 60 K CMPH

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Chemical Industry

1.3.2 Industry Gas

1.3.3 Metallurgy Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Midd

