Global Construction Equipment Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Heavy Construction Equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks. Construction equipment is used to perform multiple tasks on the construction site such as hoisting, excavating, hauling, paving, grading, and drilling. Construction equipment has many uses in the building and realty sector. This type of equipment includes Excavator, loaders, construction tractors, graders, rollers, scrapers, conveyors, Dump Truck, compactors, and pavers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Construction Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

SANY Group Company Ltd.

JCB

Doosan

XCMG

Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

Liebherr Group

Zoomlion

Deere

Kubota

CNH Global

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Excavator

Loaders

Motor Graders

Dump Truck

Bulldozers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Building

Non-Residential Building

Engineering Working

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Construction Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Construction Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Construction Equipment, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Construction Equipment, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Construction Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Construction Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Construction Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Excavator

1.2.2 Loaders

1.2.3 Motor Graders

1.2.4 Dump Truck

1.2.5 Bulldozers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Building

1.3.2 Non-Residential Building

1.3.3 Engineering Working

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)



