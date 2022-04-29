Uncategorized

Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

This report studies the Flight Inspection (FI) market. Flight inspection has long been a vital part of providing a safe air transportation system. The concept is almost as old as the airways themselves. The first flight inspectors flew war surplus open-cockpit biplanes, bouncing around with airmail pilots and watching over a steadily growing airway system predicated on airway light beacons to provide navigational guidance. The advent of radio navigation brought an increased importance to the flight inspector, as his was the only platform that could evaluate the radio transmitters from where they were used: in the air. With the development of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and the Very High Frequency Omni-directional Range (VOR), flight inspection became an essential element to verify the accuracy of the system. In the modern airspace system, GPS satellites now provide the basis for air navigation and signals further changes to aviation. Flight inspection has been there all along, quiet and meticulous, changing and developing through various government agencies charged with air safety: the Aeronautics Branch, Bureau of Air Commerce, the Civil Aeronautics Agency, through to the modern FAA. With continued growth of air transportation, and new technologies to support that growth, the essential means of flight inspection also changed, but its foundation, that of ensuring aviation safety, still remains the same.

 

 

 

 

 

Scope of the Report:

 

This report focuses on the Flight Inspection (FI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

 

SAFRAN

 

Saab

 

Cobham

 

Enav

 

Isavia

 

Textron

 

Bombardier

 

FCSL

 

Aerodata

 

NSM

 

 

 

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

 

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

 

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

 

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

 

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

 

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

 

 

 

Market Segment by Type, covers

 

Air Type

 

Airport Type

 

 

 

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

 

Civil

 

Military

 

 

 

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Flight Inspection (FI) market.

 

 

 

Chapter 1, to describe Flight Inspection (FI) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

 

 

 

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Flight Inspection (FI), with sales, revenue, and price of Flight Inspection (FI), in 2016 and 2021;

 

 

 

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

 

 

 

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Flight Inspection (FI), for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

 

 

 

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

 

 

 

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

 

 

 

Chapter 12, Flight Inspection (FI) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

 

 

 

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flight Inspection (FI) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flight Inspection (FI) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Air Type

1.2.2 Airport Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Civil

1.3.2 Military

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4.2 Egyp

