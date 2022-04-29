Power Saving Socket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Power-saving sockets are popularly called sockets that can save electricity. High-end power-saving socket, which can not only realize power saving, but also protect the electrical appliances and prolong the service life of the electrical appliances. It can also protect electrical appliances, saying that it protects electrical appliances, mainly because it has the function of removing electrical waste, and some also add anti-lightning, eliminating electrical pulses when switching power supplies and electrical appliances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Saving Socket in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Saving Socket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Saving Socket Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Saving Socket companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Saving Socket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Plug Socket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Saving Socket include Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Bull, Leviton, Chint Group, Panasonic and Philips, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Power Saving Socket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Saving Socket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Saving Socket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Plug Socket

Double Plug Socket

Others

Global Power Saving Socket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Saving Socket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Indutrial Use

Global Power Saving Socket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Saving Socket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Saving Socket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Saving Socket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Saving Socket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Saving Socket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell

Bull

Leviton

Chint Group

Panasonic

Philips

Feidiao

Simon

ABB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Saving Socket Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Saving Socket Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Saving Socket Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Saving Socket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Saving Socket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Saving Socket Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Saving Socket Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Saving Socket Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Saving Socket Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Saving Socket Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Saving Socket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Saving Socket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Saving Socket Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Saving Socket Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Saving Socket Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Saving Socket Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Power Saving

