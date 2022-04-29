Uncategorized

DAB Radio Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital Signal Broadcasting (DAB) is the third generation of digital broadcasting after the traditional analog broadcasting of AM and FM. , Anti-radiation propagation fading, suitable for high-speed mobile reception and other advantages, to ensure the quality of the received signal when fixed, carried and moving.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DAB Radio in global, including the following market information:

Global DAB Radio Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

 

Global DAB Radio Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

 

Global top five DAB Radio companies in 2021 (%)

The global DAB Radio market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Radio Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DAB Radio include Sangean, ANJAN, Panasonic, Muzen Audio, Sony, Tecsun, PHILIPS, GOLDYIP and Degen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DAB Radio manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DAB Radio Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DAB Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Portable Radio
  • Automotive Radio
  • Others

 

Global DAB Radio Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DAB Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Navigation Application
  • Mobile TV Application

 

Global DAB Radio Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DAB Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies DAB Radio revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies DAB Radio revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies DAB Radio sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies DAB Radio sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Sangean
  • ANJAN
  • Panasonic
  • Muzen Audio
  • Sony
  • Tecsun
  • PHILIPS
  • GOLDYIP
  • Degen
  • PANDA
  • Kaito
  • Insignia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DAB Radio Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DAB Radio Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DAB Radio Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DAB Radio Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DAB Radio Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DAB Radio Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DAB Radio Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DAB Radio Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DAB Radio Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DAB Radio Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DAB Radio Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DAB Radio Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DAB Radio Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DAB Radio Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DAB Radio Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DAB Radio Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global DAB Radio Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Portable Radio
4.1.3 Automotive Radio
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global DAB Radio Revenue &

