Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market was Valued at 267.75 Million USD in 2022 and will Grow with a CAGR of 4.59% from 2022 to 2028

The global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market was valued at 267.75 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.59% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB) is an amphoteric surfactant derived from coconut oil and dimethylaminopropylamine. It is a zwitterion consisting of both a quaternary ammonium cation and a carboxylate. Cocamidopropyl betaine is predominately used as a ingredient of cosmetic and detergent. Typically, there are 30%, 35%, 45%, and other specifications of cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB), of which 30% is the main one. In this report, other specifications of the products are converted into 30% when statistic. The top 3 of global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) are Solvay, Clariant and BASF, with about 24% market shares. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36%. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.
By Market Verdors:
Solvay
Clariant
BASF
Lubrizol
Evonik
KAO Chem
EOC
Inolex
Stepan
Croda
Oxiteno
Lonza
Huntsman
Galaxy Sur.
Miwon
Colonial Chem
Taiwan Sur.
Pilot Chem
Enaspol
Tianci
Tianzhi Fine-chem
Roker Chem
DX Chem
Flowers Songs
Top Chem
OLI Bio-tech
Zanyu Tech
Wanli
Mailun Chem
By Types:
CAB-30
CAB-35
By Applications:
Cosmetic
Detergent

Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

