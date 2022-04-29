Pet Shoes and Clothing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Shoes and Clothing in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pet Shoes and Clothing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Shoes and Clothing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Jacket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Shoes and Clothing include Hurtta, Weatherbeeta, Ruffwear, Canine Styles, Mungo & Maud, LAZYBONEZZ, RC Pet Products, Ultra Paws and Muttluks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pet Shoes and Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Jacket
- Dress
- Sweater
- Boots/Shoes
- Other
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dogs
- Cats
- Other
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet Shoes and Clothing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet Shoes and Clothing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pet Shoes and Clothing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pet Shoes and Clothing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hurtta
- Weatherbeeta
- Ruffwear
- Canine Styles
- Mungo & Maud
- LAZYBONEZZ
- RC Pet Products
- Ultra Paws
- Muttluks
- Walkabout Harnesses
- Kurgo
- fabdog
- Ralph Lauren Pets
- Ruby Rufus
- Moshiqa
- Foggy Mountain Dog Coats
- Chilly Dogs
- Equafleece
- Pawz
- Pet Life
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Shoes and Clothing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Shoes and Clothing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Shoes and Clothing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Shoes and Clothing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Shoes and Clothing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Shoes and Clothing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Sales Market Report 2021
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Research Report 2021
Global Pet Shoes and Clothing Market Outlook 2021