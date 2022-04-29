Child Safety Lock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Child Safety Lock in global, including the following market information:
Global Child Safety Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Child Safety Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Child Safety Lock companies in 2021 (%)
The global Child Safety Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Magnetic Cabinet Locks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Child Safety Lock include Dreambaby, KidCo, Lindam, Mag Security, Mommy's Helper, Munchkin, Safety First, Summer Infant and Tv Guard. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Child Safety Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Child Safety Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Child Safety Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Magnetic Cabinet Locks
- Cord Cabinet Locks
- Sliding Cabinet Locks
- Others
Global Child Safety Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Child Safety Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Auotomobile
- Others
Global Child Safety Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Child Safety Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Child Safety Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Child Safety Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Child Safety Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Child Safety Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dreambaby
- KidCo
- Lindam
- Mag Security
- Mommy's Helper
- Munchkin
- Safety First
- Summer Infant
- Tv Guard
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Child Safety Lock Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Child Safety Lock Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Child Safety Lock Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Child Safety Lock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Child Safety Lock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Child Safety Lock Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Child Safety Lock Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Child Safety Lock Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Child Safety Lock Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Child Safety Lock Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Child Safety Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Child Safety Lock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Child Safety Lock Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Child Safety Lock Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Child Safety Lock Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Child Safety Lock Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Child Safety Lock Market Size Markets, 2021 &
