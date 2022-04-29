Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Potting Soil market was valued at 161.67 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.78% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Potting soil, also known as potting mix or potting compost, is a medium in which to grow plants, herbs and vegetables in a pot or other durable container.Some common ingredients used in potting soil are peat, composted bark, sand, perlite and recycled mushroom compost, although many others are used and the proportions vary hugely. In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of potting soil with market share of 30.83 % due to the great demand. Following Europe is North America and USA occupied market share more than 29%. In recent years, the price of potting soil is decreasing slowly due to the decrease of raw materials cost. In the market Compo, Sun Gro and Scotts Miracle-Gro is the leader. Copmo is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Sun Gro and Scotts Miracle-Gro followed and their major market is North America. In the global market, the market concentration degree will be higher and higher. The market share unlisted companies occupied is lower and lower. With the development of technology, the more complex product with unique formula will be more and more.

By Market Verdors:

Compo

Sun Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Klasmann-Deilmann

Florentaise

ASB Greenworld

FoxFarm

Lambert

MatÃƒÂ©csa Kft

Espoma

Hangzhou Jinhai

Michigan Peat

Hyponex

C&C Peat

Good Earth Horticulture

Free Peat

Vermicrop Organics

By Types:

All-purpose Potting Soil

Lawn and Garden Soil

Professional Potting Soil

By Applications:

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse

Lawn & Landscaping

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

