Insect Repellent Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect Repellent Supplies in global, including the following market information:
Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Insect Repellent Supplies companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insect Repellent Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Body Worn Insect Repellent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insect Repellent Supplies include SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Spectrum Brands, Godrej, Konda, Avon, Coleman and Tender Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Insect Repellent Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Body Worn Insect Repellent
- Non-body Worn Insect Repellent
Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Special Population
- General Population
Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Insect Repellent Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Insect Repellent Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Insect Repellent Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Insect Repellent Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SC Johnson
- Reckitt Benckiser
- 3M
- Spectrum Brands
- Godrej
- Konda
- Avon
- Coleman
- Tender Corporation
- Cheerwin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insect Repellent Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insect Repellent Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insect Repellent Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insect Repellent Supplies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insect Repellent Supplies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insect Repellent Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insect Repellent Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insect Repellent Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Insect Repellent Supplies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Insect Repellent Supplies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insect Repellent Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Insect Repellent Supplies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Repellent Supplies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insect Repellent Supplies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Repellent Supplie
