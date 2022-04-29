Induction Electric Door Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Induction Electric Door in global, including the following market information:

Global Induction Electric Door Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Induction Electric Door Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7020120/global-induction-electric-door-forecast-2022-2028-659

Global top five Induction Electric Door companies in 2021 (%)

The global Induction Electric Door market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sliding Door Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Induction Electric Door include Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic and Geze, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Induction Electric Door manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Induction Electric Door Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Induction Electric Door Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other

Global Induction Electric Door Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Induction Electric Door Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market

Others

Global Induction Electric Door Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Induction Electric Door Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Induction Electric Door revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Induction Electric Door revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Induction Electric Door sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Induction Electric Door sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stanley

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Nabtesco

Record

Boon Edam

Horton Automatics

Panasonic

Geze

Tormax

ERREKA

Portalp

Grupsa

Dream

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-induction-electric-door-forecast-2022-2028-659-7020120

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Induction Electric Door Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Induction Electric Door Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Induction Electric Door Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Induction Electric Door Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Induction Electric Door Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Induction Electric Door Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Induction Electric Door Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Induction Electric Door Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Induction Electric Door Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Induction Electric Door Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Induction Electric Door Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Induction Electric Door Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Induction Electric Door Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Induction Electric Door Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Induction Electric Door Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Induction Electric Door Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Induction Electric Door Sales Market Report 2021

Global Induction Electric Door Market Research Report 2021

Global Induction Electric Door Market Outlook 2021

Global Induction Electric Door Market Research Report 2020

