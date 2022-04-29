Induction Electric Door Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Induction Electric Door in global, including the following market information:
Global Induction Electric Door Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Induction Electric Door Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Induction Electric Door companies in 2021 (%)
The global Induction Electric Door market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sliding Door Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Induction Electric Door include Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic and Geze, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Induction Electric Door manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Induction Electric Door Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Electric Door Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sliding Door
- Revolving Door
- Swing Door
- Folding Door
- Other
Global Induction Electric Door Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Electric Door Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Airports
- Retail Store
- Hotels
- Office Building
- Business Center
- Super Market
- Others
Global Induction Electric Door Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Electric Door Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Induction Electric Door revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Induction Electric Door revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Induction Electric Door sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Induction Electric Door sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Stanley
- Dorma
- Assa Abloy
- Nabtesco
- Record
- Boon Edam
- Horton Automatics
- Panasonic
- Geze
- Tormax
- ERREKA
- Portalp
- Grupsa
- Dream
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Induction Electric Door Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Induction Electric Door Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Induction Electric Door Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Induction Electric Door Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Induction Electric Door Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Induction Electric Door Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Induction Electric Door Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Induction Electric Door Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Induction Electric Door Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Induction Electric Door Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Induction Electric Door Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Induction Electric Door Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Induction Electric Door Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Induction Electric Door Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Induction Electric Door Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Induction Electric Door Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Induction Electric Door Sales Market Report 2021
Global Induction Electric Door Market Research Report 2021
Global Induction Electric Door Market Outlook 2021