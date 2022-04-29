Password Door Lock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Password Door Lock in global, including the following market information:
Global Password Door Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Password Door Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Password Door Lock companies in 2021 (%)
The global Password Door Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Digital Password Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Password Door Lock include ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Master Lock, MIWA Lock, Samsung, August and Sargent and Greenleaf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Password Door Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Password Door Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Password Door Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Digital Password
- Fingerprint Password
Global Password Door Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Password Door Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Commercial
- Others
Global Password Door Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Password Door Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Password Door Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Password Door Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Password Door Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Password Door Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ASSA ABLOY
- Allegion
- Dormakaba Group
- Spectrum Brands
- Master Lock
- MIWA Lock
- Samsung
- August
- Sargent and Greenleaf
- Dessmann
- Guangdong Be-Tech
- Honeywell
- SALTO
- Tenon
- Locstar
- nello
- Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
- Adel
- Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Password Door Lock Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Password Door Lock Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Password Door Lock Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Password Door Lock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Password Door Lock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Password Door Lock Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Password Door Lock Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Password Door Lock Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Password Door Lock Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Password Door Lock Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Password Door Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Password Door Lock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Password Door Lock Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Password Door Lock Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Password Door Lock Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Password Door Lock Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Password Door Lock Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Password Door Lock Sales Market Report 2021
Global Password Door Lock Market Research Report 2021
Global Password Door Lock Market Outlook 2021