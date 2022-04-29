Mobile Desk Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Desk in global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Desk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mobile Desk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mobile Desk companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Desk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wooden Desk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Desk include Kokuyo, Okamura, Steelcase, Haworth, Teknion, Global Group, Kimball, HNI and Kinnarps, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Desk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Desk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Desk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wooden Desk
- Plastic Desk
- Others
Global Mobile Desk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Desk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Office Use
- Home Use
- Other
Global Mobile Desk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Desk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mobile Desk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mobile Desk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mobile Desk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Mobile Desk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kokuyo
- Okamura
- Steelcase
- Haworth
- Teknion
- Global Group
- Kimball
- HNI
- Kinnarps
- IKEA
- Schiavello
- KI
- ESI
- OFITA
- Ceka
- PAIDI
- Gispen
- Ragnars
- ROHR-Bush
- Las
- Actiu
- Guama
- PALMBERG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Desk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Desk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Desk Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Desk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Desk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mobile Desk Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Desk Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Desk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Desk Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mobile Desk Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mobile Desk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Desk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Desk Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Desk Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Desk Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Desk Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mobile Desk Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wooden Desk
4.1.3 Plastic Desk
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type –
