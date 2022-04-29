Spices and Herbs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spices and Herbs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Spices and Herbs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spices and Herbs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cinnamon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spices and Herbs include McCormick & Company, Olam International, Royal Spices, Prymat, Krauter Mix GmbH, Worlee NaturProdukte, Elite Spice, DF World of Spices and Mahashian Di Hatti, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spices and Herbs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spices and Herbs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Spices and Herbs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cinnamon
- Clove
- Nutmeg
- Cardamom
- Paprika
- Other
Global Spices and Herbs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Spices and Herbs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Beverages
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others
Global Spices and Herbs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Spices and Herbs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Spices and Herbs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Spices and Herbs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- McCormick & Company
- Olam International
- Royal Spices
- Prymat
- Krauter Mix GmbH
- Worlee NaturProdukte
- Elite Spice
- DF World of Spices
- Mahashian Di Hatti
- The British Pepper & Spice
- Koninklijke Euroma
- Everest Spices
- Paulig Group
- Verstegen Spices & Sauces
- TOUTON
- SOLINA GROUP
- Cinnatopia
- Sleaford Quality Foods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spices and Herbs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spices and Herbs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spices and Herbs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spices and Herbs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spices and Herbs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spices and Herbs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spices and Herbs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spices and Herbs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Spices and Herbs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Spices and Herbs Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spices and Herbs Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spices and Herbs Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spices and Herbs Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Spices and Herbs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
