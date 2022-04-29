Organic Pulse Protein Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Pulse Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Pulse Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Pulse Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Organic Pulse Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Pulse Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chickpeas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Pulse Protein include Ingredion, Cargill, AGT Food and Ingredients, Glanbia, The Scoular Company, Nutriati, TERRENA, Prolupin GmbH and Axiom Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Pulse Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Pulse Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Pulse Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chickpeas
- Yellow Peas
- Lentils
- Other
Global Organic Pulse Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Pulse Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Drink
- Infant Nutrition
- Medicine
- Animal Food
- Other
Global Organic Pulse Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Pulse Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Organic Pulse Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organic Pulse Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Organic Pulse Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Organic Pulse Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ingredion
- Cargill
- AGT Food and Ingredients
- Glanbia
- The Scoular Company
- Nutriati
- TERRENA
- Prolupin GmbH
- Axiom Foods
- NOW Health Group
- Chick.P
- Aminola
- Farbest Brands
- Vestkorn Milling
- Gemef Industries
- A&B Ingredients
- Greenway Organics (Tianjin)
- Phyto-Therapy
- Maxsun Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Pulse Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Pulse Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Pulse Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Pulse Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Pulse Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Pulse Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Pulse Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Pulse Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Pulse Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Pulse Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Pulse Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Pulse Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Pulse Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Pulse Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Pulse Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Pulse Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
