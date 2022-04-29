Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Unflavored Plant-based Milk in global, including the following market information:
Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Unflavored Plant-based Milk companies in 2021 (%)
The global Unflavored Plant-based Milk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Unflavored Plant-based Milk include Groupe Danone, The Hain Celestial, Vitasoy International Holdings, McCormick, Sunopta, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Goya Foods, Blue Diamond Growers and Califia Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Unflavored Plant-based Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Soy
- Almond
- Coconut
- Other
Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialist Retailers
- Online Retailers
- Other
Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Unflavored Plant-based Milk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Unflavored Plant-based Milk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Unflavored Plant-based Milk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Unflavored Plant-based Milk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Groupe Danone
- The Hain Celestial
- Vitasoy International Holdings
- McCormick
- Sunopta
- Pacific Foods of Oregon
- Goya Foods
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Califia Farms
- Ripple Foods
- Oatly
- Sanitarium
- Ecomil
- Hiland Dairy
- Natura Foods
- Earths Own Food
- Edward & Sons
- Chefs Choice Food Manufacturer
- Liwayway Holdings
- The Bridge s.r.l.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Unflavored Plant-based Milk Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unflavored Plant-based Milk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Unflavored Plant-based Milk Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unflavored Plant-based Milk Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Unflavored Plant-based Milk Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
