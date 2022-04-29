Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unflavored Plant-based Milk in global, including the following market information:

Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Unflavored Plant-based Milk companies in 2021 (%)

The global Unflavored Plant-based Milk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Unflavored Plant-based Milk include Groupe Danone, The Hain Celestial, Vitasoy International Holdings, McCormick, Sunopta, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Goya Foods, Blue Diamond Growers and Califia Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Unflavored Plant-based Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Other

Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Other

Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Unflavored Plant-based Milk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Unflavored Plant-based Milk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Unflavored Plant-based Milk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Unflavored Plant-based Milk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Groupe Danone

The Hain Celestial

Vitasoy International Holdings

McCormick

Sunopta

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Goya Foods

Blue Diamond Growers

Califia Farms

Ripple Foods

Oatly

Sanitarium

Ecomil

Hiland Dairy

Natura Foods

Earths Own Food

Edward & Sons

Chefs Choice Food Manufacturer

Liwayway Holdings

The Bridge s.r.l.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Unflavored Plant-based Milk Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Unflavored Plant-based Milk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unflavored Plant-based Milk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Unflavored Plant-based Milk Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unflavored Plant-based Milk Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Unflavored Plant-based Milk Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

