White Button Mushroom Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of White Button Mushroom Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five White Button Mushroom Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global White Button Mushroom Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional White Mushroom Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of White Button Mushroom Powder include Mycotrition, Monterey Mushrooms, Greenyard Group, Shaanxi Dongyu Bio-Tech, PLT Health Solutions, Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry, Golden Horizon Technology, Scelta Mushrooms and MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the White Button Mushroom Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Traditional White Mushroom
- Organic White Mushroom
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Health Care Products
- Energy Drink
- Other
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies White Button Mushroom Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies White Button Mushroom Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies White Button Mushroom Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies White Button Mushroom Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mycotrition
- Monterey Mushrooms
- Greenyard Group
- Shaanxi Dongyu Bio-Tech
- PLT Health Solutions
- Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry
- Golden Horizon Technology
- Scelta Mushrooms
- MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech
- Pistol River Mushroom Farm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 White Button Mushroom Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global White Button Mushroom Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global White Button Mushroom Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global White Button Mushroom Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top White Button Mushroom Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global White Button Mushroom Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global White Button Mushroom Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global White Button Mushroom Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global White Button Mushroom Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 White Button Mushroom Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers White Button Mushroom Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Button Mushroom Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 White Button Mushroom Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and China White Button Mushroom Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Sales Market Report 2021
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Research Report 2021
Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Research Report 2020