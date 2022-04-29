Roasted Soybean Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Roasted Soybean in global, including the following market information:

Global Roasted Soybean Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Roasted Soybean Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Roasted Soybean companies in 2021 (%)

The global Roasted Soybean market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Soybean Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roasted Soybean include SunOpta, KLC Farms Roasting, N. L. Food Industries, Mindals AGRO, Vaishnav Food Products, Natural Products, Jabsons Foods, Soyaam Food and Bansal Extraction & Exports Private, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Roasted Soybean manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roasted Soybean Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Roasted Soybean Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Soybean

Conventional Soybean

Global Roasted Soybean Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Roasted Soybean Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drink

Snacks and Convenience Foods

Baked Goods

Animal Food

Other

Global Roasted Soybean Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Roasted Soybean Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roasted Soybean revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roasted Soybean revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roasted Soybean sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Roasted Soybean sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SunOpta

KLC Farms Roasting

N. L. Food Industries

Mindals AGRO

Vaishnav Food Products

Natural Products

Jabsons Foods

Soyaam Food

Bansal Extraction & Exports Private

Hillsboro Feed

Urban Platter

Quality Roasting

Grain Basket Foods

SR Foods

Bryant Grain Company

