Air-Dried Fruits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air-Dried Fruits in global, including the following market information:

Global Air-Dried Fruits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air-Dried Fruits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Air-Dried Fruits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air-Dried Fruits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air-Dried Fruits include Saraf Foods, Royal Ridge Coffee Beans, Dehydrates, La Frubense, BCFoods, Milne Coffee Beans Products, Berrifine, B-B Products and Freeze-Dry Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air-Dried Fruits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air-Dried Fruits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air-Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Granules

Massive

Flake

Global Air-Dried Fruits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air-Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online retailers

Global Air-Dried Fruits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air-Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air-Dried Fruits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air-Dried Fruits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air-Dried Fruits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Air-Dried Fruits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saraf Foods

Royal Ridge Coffee Beans

Dehydrates

La Frubense

BCFoods

Milne Coffee Beans Products

Berrifine

B-B Products

Freeze-Dry Foods

DMH Ingredients

Howenia Enterprise

Seawind Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air-Dried Fruits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air-Dried Fruits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air-Dried Fruits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air-Dried Fruits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air-Dried Fruits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air-Dried Fruits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air-Dried Fruits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air-Dried Fruits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air-Dried Fruits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air-Dried Fruits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air-Dried Fruits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air-Dried Fruits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air-Dried Fruits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air-Dried Fruits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air-Dried Fruits Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air-Dried Fruits Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Air-Dried Fruits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

