Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 250 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails include Hub Punch, Courage+Stone, Campari Bottled Negroni, Crafthouse Cocktails, Watershed Distillery, Hochstadters Slow & Low, Empower, Belmonti Bellinis and Austin Cocktails, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Less than 250 ml
- 250-350 ml
- More than 350 ml
Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Liquor Store
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Convenience Store
- Online Retail
- Others
Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hub Punch
- Courage+Stone
- Campari Bottled Negroni
- Crafthouse Cocktails
- Watershed Distillery
- Hochstadters Slow & Low
- Empower
- Belmonti Bellinis
- Austin Cocktails
- Wandering Barman
- Siponey
- Amor y Amargo
- Drnxmyth
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-alcoholic Premix Bottled Cocktails Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-alcoholic Premix Bottle
