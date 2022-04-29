Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Ammonium Chloride in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Food Grade Ammonium Chloride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Ammonium Chloride include Haohua Junhua Group, Hangzhou Jingang Chemical, Rasino Herbs, Dahua Group Dalian Chemical, Sai Pharma Industries, Dallas Group of America, Marhaba International, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Grade Ammonium Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Liquid

Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ready-to-eat Processed Snacks

Dessert

Other

Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Ammonium Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Ammonium Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Ammonium Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Food Grade Ammonium Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Haohua Junhua Group

Hangzhou Jingang Chemical

Rasino Herbs

Dahua Group Dalian Chemical

Sai Pharma Industries

Dallas Group of America

Marhaba International

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers

BASF

Dalian Future International

Zaclon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

