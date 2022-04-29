Immunity-Boosting Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunity-Boosting Food in global, including the following market information:

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Immunity-Boosting Food companies in 2021 (%)

The global Immunity-Boosting Food market was valued at 45020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 68120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Herbs & Spices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Immunity-Boosting Food include Nestle, Danone, Hines Nut Company, Diamond Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Dole Food Company, Pinnacle Foods, Olam International and Fonterra group Cooperative and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Immunity-Boosting Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Herbs & Spices

Dairy-Based Products

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Others

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Independent Small Groceries

Discount Stores

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Immunity-Boosting Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Immunity-Boosting Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Immunity-Boosting Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Immunity-Boosting Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestle

Danone

Hines Nut Company

Diamond Foods

Blue Diamond Growers

Dole Food Company

Pinnacle Foods

Olam International

Fonterra group Cooperative

Associated British Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Immunity-Boosting Food Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Immunity-Boosting Food Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Immunity-Boosting Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Immunity-Boosting Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Immunity-Boosting Food Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Immunity-Boosting Food Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Immunity-Boosting Food Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Immunity-Boosting Food Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Immunity-Boosting Food Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Immunity-Boosting Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunity-Boosting Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunity-Boosting Food Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunity-Boosting Food Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immunity-Boosting Food Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunity-Boosting Food Companies

4 Sights by Product

