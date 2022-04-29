Food Grade Alginate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Alginate in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Alginate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Alginate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Food Grade Alginate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Alginate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Alginate include KIMICA, IRO Alginate Industry, Ceamsa Algae, SNAP Natural & Alginate Product, Algaia, Marine Biopolymers Limited (MBL), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredients Solutions, Inc and Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Grade Alginate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Alginate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Alginate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powders

Liquid Forms

Crystals

Global Food Grade Alginate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Alginate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Food Grade Alginate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Alginate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Alginate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Alginate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Alginate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Food Grade Alginate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KIMICA

IRO Alginate Industry

Ceamsa Algae

SNAP Natural & Alginate Product

Algaia

Marine Biopolymers Limited (MBL)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ingredients Solutions, Inc

Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation

