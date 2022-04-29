Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Confectionery market was valued at 15.24 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.83% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Confectionery refers to a large rang of food items that mainly contain or wrapped by chocolate, sugar and some fillings like sweeteners, texturizers, emulsifiers etc.First, the confectionery industry concentration is not high; there are more than ten hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and the Western European countries. In the world wide, the giants mainly distribute in the United States and Europe. The United States and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Mars and Hershey, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Nestle has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Haribo that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang province, and the high-end market is dominated by Mars, Perfetti, Hershey, Cadbury and Nestle etc. Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to the aimed consumption market. The giants set up their factories all over the world for expanding market. These giants strengthen themselves through merger and acquisition through the world. Third, all manufactures are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world`s leading technology too. Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments overseas. Fifth, this industry is affected by the people`s income level and consuming preference, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to enhance the quality of life, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of confectionery will increase. Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is very mature and competitive, the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Mars(US)

Mondelez International(US)

Nestle(CH)

Meiji Holdings(JP)

Ferrero Group(IT)

Hershey Foods(US)

Arcor(AR)

Perfetti Van Melle(NL)

Haribo(DE)

Lindt & SprÃƒÂ¼ngli(CH)

Barry Callebaut(CH)

Yildiz Holding(TR)

August Storck(DE)

General Mills(US)

Orion Confectionery(KR)

Uniconf(RU)

Lotte Confectionery(KR)

Bourbon Corp(JP)

Crown Confectionery(KR)

Roshen Confectionery(UA)

Ferrara Candy(US)

Orkla ASA(NO)

Raisio Group(FI)

Morinaga(JP)

Cemoi(FR)

Jelly Belly(US)

Cloetta(NL)

Ritter Sport(DE)

Petra Foods(SG)

Amul(IN)

By Types:

Sugar confectionery

Chocolate

Gum

By Applications:

Wedding

Festivals

